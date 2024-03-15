Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Rises By 29.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Applied Energetics Price Performance
Shares of AERG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Applied Energetics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.04.
About Applied Energetics
