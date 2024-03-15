Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Rises By 29.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

Shares of AERG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Applied Energetics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.04.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

