Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Rises By 106.1%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLIF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.