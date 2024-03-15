Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rises By 50.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Shares of AHCHY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.
About Anhui Conch Cement
