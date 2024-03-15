Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Rises By 28.6%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

AMVMF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

