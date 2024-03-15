Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Rises By 28.6%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
AMVMF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
