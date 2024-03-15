Short Interest in Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Declines By 31.7%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Altex Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Altex Industries has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Altex Industries Company Profile
