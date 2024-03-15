Short Interest in Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Declines By 31.7%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Altex Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Altex Industries has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

