Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Declines By 15.2%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AKRTF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

