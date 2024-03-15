Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declines By 62.7%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

