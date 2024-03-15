Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declines By 62.7%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.59.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
