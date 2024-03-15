Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.