Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 13427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.