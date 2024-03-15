Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shell stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,019. The stock has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

