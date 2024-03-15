Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of SVT stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servotronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Servotronics by 93.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Servotronics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Servotronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

