Serum (SRM) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

