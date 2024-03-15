SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.27. 1,150,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,625,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on S shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

