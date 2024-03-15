SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.3 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $549.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,383.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

