Scotiabank Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$22.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

