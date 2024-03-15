Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.62

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.62 and last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 1126421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8674189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$901,453.07. In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,454.00. Also, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total value of C$901,453.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $425,567. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.