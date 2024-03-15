Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.39

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 29673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.