Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after buying an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

