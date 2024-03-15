SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $31,269.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005592 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.79 or 0.99923285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010220 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00165616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02177866 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $31,389.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.