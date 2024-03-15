Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $482.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $588.70 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

