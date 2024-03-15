Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.52

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 218142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Safran

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.