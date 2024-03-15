RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 259,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,321. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

