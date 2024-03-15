RVW Wealth LLC Sells 9,254 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

