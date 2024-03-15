RVW Wealth LLC Sells 5,939 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.33 during trading hours on Friday. 1,325,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

