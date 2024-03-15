RVW Wealth LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 311,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,209. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.