RVW Wealth LLC Sells 11,060 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 10,458,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,878,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

