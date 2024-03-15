RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,444,703 CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,444,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 187.10% of CohBar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar Stock Performance

CWBR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141. CohBar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.