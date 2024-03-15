RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. 350,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.