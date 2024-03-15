RVW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

IBDP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

