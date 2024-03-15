RVW Wealth LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

