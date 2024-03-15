RVW Wealth LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,600. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

