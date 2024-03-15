RVW Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 21,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $622.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

