RVW Wealth LLC Has $37.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $37,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 1,137,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

