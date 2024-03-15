RVW Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 939,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,087,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,436. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

