RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $178.95. 716,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,797. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.