Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $9.18 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $180,108.99 and $235,059.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $9.18 or 0.00013478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 9.35396591 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $239,833.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

