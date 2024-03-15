RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

