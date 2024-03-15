Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.74

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 371625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Root by 37.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

