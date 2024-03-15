Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 14th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,055,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 1.2 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

