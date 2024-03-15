Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

