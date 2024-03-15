Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.96. 374,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.46 and its 200 day moving average is $382.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.