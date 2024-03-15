Richard T. Allorto, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 178,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $435.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 113.52%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

