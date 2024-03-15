RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.95 and last traded at $303.95. Approximately 108,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 469,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.96.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

