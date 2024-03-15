Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 88,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

