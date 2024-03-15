Reviewing Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) & Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($6.00) -0.17 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mustang Bio and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -433.08% -146.39% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A 141.81% 98.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mustang Bio and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,634.19%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clin Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

