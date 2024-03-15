Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 356,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

