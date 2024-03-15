Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $14.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.