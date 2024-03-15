Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 16,885 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $912.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

