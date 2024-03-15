Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.83

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.83 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 22827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

