REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

